Savvy Saver: A weekend long Mardi Gras party, feudal feuding, and boozy antiquing

Mardi Gras Weekend Long Party | Dodie’s Cajun Diner at The Harbor

It’s almost time for the yearly excuse to go on a bender celebration of Mardi Gras! You’ll have no issues finding somewhere trying to theme it up for a Mardi Gras party, but Dodie’s in Rockwall is doing it right.

Dodie’s Cajun Diner at The Harbor will begin festivities on Friday, March 1st and continue the party with food and drink specials all the way through Fat Tuesday, March 5th.

Savvy Savings: Only a $5 cover, kids under 12 are free

Spring Break Discounts | Medieval Times

Spring break nears, as does the anxiety of your kids being out of school for a week. Medieval Times in Dallas is offering a sizable discount on tickets to celebrate that anxiety.

Savvy Savings: Save up to 51% when you use the code SB19 at checkout.

Fort Worth Show of Antiques and Art | Will Rogers Memorial Center | March 1 – 3

Over 150 exhibitors and a happy hour that runs from 3-6 PM on Friday. Art, antiques, and booze….you need more?

Savvy Savings: Just $8

