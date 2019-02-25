The Cochran Law Firm Texas Hosts High School Soul Food Cooking Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the spirit of Black History Month, The Cochran Law Firm Texas celebrated the rich soul food traditions of African Americans by hosting a “Soul Food with a Twist” cooking competition to showcase and encourage a healthy way to cook traditional soul food dishes.

The event was hosted by Cedar Hill High School Culinary program and culinary instructor, Chef Alex Goss.

The invitation to compete was extended to several high school culinary programs in the Dallas area.

Six finalist competed on February 19 : Keyonna Hickman (Cedar Hill High School), Jhaniya Rodgers (Cedar Hill High School), Kaelyn Cruz (Cedar Hill High School), Aerial White (Lincoln High School), Terry McGill (Lincoln High School), and Jamendra Glenn (Lincoln High School).

In this competition, students cooked baked chicken, fresh string beans, mashed cauliflower or sweet potatoes.

The skill sets and enthusiasm the students displayed through their cooking was inspiring. They truly exuded a passion for what they do.

Students’ final dishes were judged on their appearance, texture and taste.

After a tough consideration of the food selections, Cochran Texas Partner, Larry Taylor awarded Jhaniya Rodgers as the First Place recipient of $500, Keyonna Hickman the Second Place receipt of $250 and Terry McGill the Third Place recipient of $250.

In the end, the students, faculty and The Cochran Firm Texas staff had a wonderful evening.

Attorney Larry Taylor was honored to partner with schools and staff, saying: “I’m honored to continue the legacy Johnnie L. Cochran has set to support and inspire all youth to fulfill their professional dreams in all fields. It’s no doubt these students have culinary skills and potential star quality."