Savvy Saver: Record nerds, film nerds, and wax statues

This week in the Savvy Saver we’ve got a record show, free Oscar watching party and a cheap way to get weird.

5-Way Combo Ticket | Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

Have fun, get weird and creeped out by wax statues, and more at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Grand Prairie. They have promo going on for the pass that gets you into all 5 of their attractions: Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax, Ripley’s 7D Moving Theater, Ripley’s Enchanted Mirror Maze and the Ripley’s Impossible Laser Race.

Savvy Savings: 25% off 5-way combo ticket by using the code WINTER19

Dallas Record Show | Richardson Civic Center | Feb. 23

Over 40 vendors from across Texas and surrounding states selling their Vinyl and merchandise on over 100 tables. You will find LP’s priced as low as $1.00, as well as collectible records for hundreds of dollars for the more serious collectors.

Savvy Savings: Only $5 to get in. Divorce fees resulting from the money you spend in vinyl inside are on you.

A Night of Hollywood Gold | Angelika Dallas | Feb. 24

Watch Hollywood’s biggest night in a comfy theater with a big screen. Dallas’ venerable Angelika Theatre is hosting a Oscar watching party, courtesy of Bigfanboy.com and GoSeeTalk.com.

Savvy Savings: Seating is FREE, first come first served starting at 6pm. We’ll be giving away movie-related goodies all night, and we’ll have free movie swag for all.

