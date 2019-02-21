GoodFIT: Arm stretches to help carpal tunnel syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!

We've talked about the negative effects that working in an office and sitting for 8+ hours a day can have on your back. Often neglected are our upper extremities - and we can pay a high price for it.

Carpal tunnel syndrome seems to be common in the workplace, regardless if you work in an office or restaurant kitchen.

It's not just physical pain or discomfort it inflicts. It can have a big impact on your job, too.

According to LegalMatch, after analyzing stats from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, they found that carpal tunnel can cause workers to miss an average of 31 days, and repair surgeries have a 57% failure rate.

A lot of factors come in to play, but here's a quick, easy stretch you can do to ease tension in the arms and help with carpel tunnel.

As a side note, if you're experiencing pain or have been diagnosed with carpal tunnel, always consult your doctor before trying any exercises or stretches.

Arm Stretches

Extend your arms straight out in front of you With your palms facing out, lock your fingers With palms out, fingers locked and arms straight, raise your arms straight up above your head

Prescription

hold stretch for 10 - 30 seconds

Repeat 2-3x an hour

