Special education teacher gets life sentence for incest, sexual abuse of minors

SACRAMENTO – A 50-year-old California man was sentenced to life in prison after he sexually abused at least four of his own daughters, a son and two young women outside of his family.

Rodney Flucas, of Stockton, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for transporting minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Additionally, he faces 10 years in prison for transporting an adult daughter across state lines with the intent to engage in incest and another 20 years for attempted witness tampering.

DNA testing revealed the 50-year-old had fathered at least 37 children by numerous women, including three children from his daughters.

Flucas used three different states as bases of operation for his extensive abuse.

"The defendant’s conduct is an affront to the most fundamental values of our society and family structures," said U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott. "He repeatedly preyed upon his own children, taking advantage of their innocence and the trust they had in him. The defendant has demonstrated that he will never stop preying upon vulnerable victims, and today’s sentence will help to ensure that he does not repeat these crimes in the future."

Court documents reveal Flucas kept things hidden by abusing his victims behind locked doors and during the middle of the night when everyone else was asleep. His constant family mantra was, "What happens in the family, stays in the family."

His victims revealed Flucas had hoped to move them to places like New Jersey, Rhode Island and Switzerland, where he thought incest would be legal.

In February 2017, Flucas' teenage daughter intentionally drove into a lamppost. Later, at a local hospital, she told investigators what Flucas had done to her.