Savvy Saver: Home cookin’ and heartache – Valentine’s edition

Valentine’s Day is seemingly bemoaned by 2/3 of people.* Singles hate it for causing existential crises, and those in long term relationships celebrate it with eye rolls or the living expression of the word “meh”. Left are the weirdos people who actually celebrate it.

In this week’s Savvy Saver, we’ve got something for those who want to celebrate in Dallas / Fort Worth, disgruntled singles, and another Lunar New Year event for those that just want to ignore it.

*Completely unscientific fact

Valentine’s Day Dinner | Norma’s Cafe

The Dallas institution that is Norma’s Cafe might not be the first place you think of for a romantic dinner. Maybe it should be, because I’m willing to bet whatever you did picture is trite, overused, and well…lame. Just sayin’

Not only is it great because it’s NOT some stuffy, overpriced steakhouse – they’ve got a great deal too.

Savvy Savings: 4 Course Meal for 2 for only $39.95. BYOB- No corkage fee! No reservations needed.

Singles Awareness Day: Shred Your Ex | Bowl & Barrel

Make it a non-date night and shred your ex at Bowl & Barrel for Singles Awareness Day.

Celebrate being independent by bringing a pic of an ex and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

Savvy Savings: Free hors d’oeuvres!

Crow Museum’s Chinese New Year Festival | North Park Center

Visit NorthPark Center for the Crow Museum’s 20th annual Chinese New Year Festival, celebrating 2019—the Year of the Earth Pig. Feb. 9th from 11 AM – 4 PM

Savvy Savings: Free!

