We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!

The human body wasn't designed to sit all day. In addition to chronic back issues, poor leg circulation and weak leg muscles are guaranteed if you spend most of your day in an office chair.

Here, I'm showing you an easy, quick way to get those legs going - even if you can't get up an walk around at the moment.

Leg lifts

So easy - extend a single leg out while sitting upright in your chair Leg straight, ensure your toes are pointing straight up Hold and contract the thigh muscles. Get that mind/muscle connection going. Lower leg, repeat with the other

Prescription

High volume on these

50-100 per leg daily

Got questions or suggestions? Hit up James on Instagram at @jamesfisherjr or Twitter @KingsAmbitions.

If you're ready to implement a fitness and wellness program into your work place, contact him on social or at www.missionfithealth.com.