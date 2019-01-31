Savvy Saver: Learn about and celebrate Lunar New Year in DFW!

Happy New Years! No, we’re that far behind – Chinese New Year is February 5! DFW has a sizable and diverse Asian and Chinese population. Here are a few ways to celebrate on a budget.

Lunar New Year Festival | Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie

Asia Times Square? Yep, we have one in DFW. And they’re throwing a two-weekend Lunar New Year Celebration, which you can still catch the last o!

The annual Asia Times Square Lunar New Year is the 2-weekend event with various festivities that has attracted thousands of patrons from DFW and surrounding areas.

Savvy Savings: The kind of price we’re savvy to: FREE! Obviously food, drinks, activities etc will cost you.

Chinese New Year Celebration | Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

If you’re on the West side of the metroplex, you can still get in on the cross-cultural festivities.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is hosting a Chinese New Year Celebration from 10 AM – 2 PM Feb. 2. Celebrate 2019, the Year of the Pig, as you learn about Chinese language and culture in the Museum’s Research and Learning Center.

Savvy Savings: Starting at $10!

Chinese New Year Story Time | Southlake Public Library

If you’ve got kids and need something a bit more low key, here’s a great way to get them involved with the celebration.

Come and celebrate the Year of the Pig with Southlake Sister Cities and the Library. We will have a story, sing a song and have hands on activities. Best for ages 2-5. Feb 5 from 10:45 – 11:15 AM

Savvy Savings: $Free

