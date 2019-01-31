GoodFIT: Quick ab twists to help back health and core strength

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!

Sitting and long hours in office chairs are the bane to healthy posture and back health.

We've shown you how to work those abs with just an office chair. Here's another quick and easy ab exercise you can knock out right at your desk.

Office Chair Ab Twist

Move forward in your chair, butt about half way to the edge Back straight Extend your arms out straight with one hand over the other Twist side to side, keeping your hips, legs, and chair still

Prescription

1 - 1.5 Minutes

Every other hour

