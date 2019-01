Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We have a certain degree of rent that we are to pay while we're on this earth" says Charles Dickerson III, conductor of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

While Charles may not think of himself as a part of black history per se, he knows he's doing the job he's supposed to be doing.

CW33's Black Visionaries are brought to you by The Cochran Firm of Dallas in celebration if Black History Month.