Savvy Saver: Set your mouth ablaze and stave off adulting with classic arcade games

ZestFest | Irving TX

Are you the insane person who goes to the Thai restaurant, orders your food level 5 of 5 and then still piles on the chili paste?

If you are or just like spicy food, ZestFest is for you. Anyone who appreciates the hotter things in life is invited to indulge in a fiery food experience January 25-27, 2019 as ZestFest brings together the spiciest exhibitors and products from around the country for one sizzling weekend. They literally have a wavier to sign to eat a hot wing.

Savvy Savings: Single day tickets range between $14 – $16 depending on the day, which isn’t bad considering. If you want to torture your whole family’s palate, they have a 5 for 4 package that ranges from $56 – $68 depending on the day.

Kids Drop-In Studio | Kimball Art Museum

Tired of your walls and furniture being the canvas for you lil’ wannabe Picasso’s masterpieces?

Take them to the Kimball Art Museum’s Kids Drop-In Studio. Children (ages 12 and younger) and their adult companions to fun and inspiring ways to enjoy art together. Each session features a brief gallery activity and a related studio-art project. Space is limited; sign-up begins one hour prior to the program. The next session is Saturday, January 26, 1:00 pm–1:45 pm.

Savvy Savings: Free!

Retro Arcade Games | Free Play Richardson

If you’re like most adults, you’re barely able to keep from collapsing in on yourself from the existential weight of your own mortal being and the knowledge that, no matter what, one day everyone dies and the sun will eventually swell and engulf the earth.

Nothing a little nostalgia can’t fix. Dive in to some classic arcade games at Free Play Richardson. They have 95+ Retro Arcade Games and Pinball set to FREE PLAY!

Savvy Savings: $10 to get in