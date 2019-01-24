GoodFIT: Strengthen your core at your desk daily with these exercises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!

We showed you how to do chair squats to get you up and moving. Next, we're comin' for those abs!

Don't worry, we're not going to have you wallowing around on your office floor, looking a fool to all you coworkers.

Just like the squats, you can use your chair and even modify the exercise if you have back pain.

Office chairs have become the mortal enemy to our core and posture health.

It's time to own that chair and make it work for you instead of slowly killing you.

Office Chair Abs

Lean back slightly in your chair Extend your legs our straight Bring your knees up to your chest Extend back out

Lower Back Modification

Come up to the edge of your chair Lean all the way, stretching the back Push through your hips Ensure you feel this in your lower abs

Prescription

5 sets

10 reps

Every other houes

Got questions or suggestions? Hit up James on Instagram at @jamesfisherjr or Twitter @KingsAmbitions.

If you're ready to implement a fitness and wellness program into your work place, contact him on social or at www.missionfithealth.com.