GoodFIT: Chair squats you can do at your desk or anywhere, anytime

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT.

We're barely into 2019, but this is when New Year's resolutions start to unravel.

Work or family can make it hard to get to the gym, or just plain ol' lack of motivation starts to set it.

Hey, we're not judging -- you're human and the science of willpower isn't as black and white as many would have it seem.

It doesn't have to be that way. One easy way is to remove the friction of doing a habit.

With GoodFIT, James is going to show you quick, easy exercises you can literally do at the office or home. We're starting with squats.

Squats are essential to any exercise program. But you don't need any barbells or equipment - an office chair is all you need!

Squats are a great way to activate your hamstrings, quads, and glutes (aka, your butt).

Office Chair Squats

Adjust your chair so that your legs are bent at a 90-degree angle when sitting Extend your arms out front Stand up straight at a full extension Squat down, barely touching the chair (do not sit) Touch and go again Keep your head up and back straight - no rounding or arching!

Prescription

4 sets

20 reps

At least 2x a day

