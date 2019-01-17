Savvy Saver: Be a detective for a day, smell the flowers, and get rid of the kids for free for the whole weekend

In this week’s Savvy Saver we’ve got the scoop on how to be a British detective (sort of), a cheaper way to get into the Arboretum than trying to sneak over the fence (don’t do that), and 2-days at the movies…for free!

Dallas Detective Day | CluedUpp

CluedUpp is the hit British outdoor detective game and over 150,000 detectives have already attended one of the detective days so far.

It’s just like a giant, real-life version of the board game Clue and it’s happening in Downtown Dallas on 16th February 2019. Sure, that might be a ways away, but we’re featuring it now in case tickets go fast!

Savvy Savings: CluedUpp us only $46 for a team of 6 adults. Kids under 16 are free. Given that’s, like, $7.66666667 person (’cause math) we peg that as pretty savvy!

$5 Admission | Dallas Arboretum

It’s late January in Texas and climate change is melting the polar ice caps like the hopes and dreams of Cowboys’ fans in…well…January. Basically, winter is over.

Take moment to smell the flowers at the Dallas Arboretum with a special rate for the whole month of January!

Savvy Savings: $5 admission, all January!

35th Annual KidFilm Festival | Angelika Theater Dallas

Date night at the movies requires some serious financial planning. Taking the kids? You’d better look into a second mortgage and the fees associated with the early 401(k) withdraw you’ll need.

Here’s your chance to bypass all that. On Jan. 19th & 20th the 35th annual KidFilm festival hits the Angelika Theater. Two whole days of movies!

Savvy Savings: The best part. IT’S FREEEEEEEE. More details here.