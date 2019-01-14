× 3 children dead after becoming trapped in chest freezer outside Florida home

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three children in Florida have died after climbing inside a chest freezer that was recently brought to their home.

WCTV reported that the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, were found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The children were playing outside in the yard when they climbed inside a chest freezer that had not been plugged in or brought inside, according to authorities.

A woman at the home who was with the kids said she went inside to use the bathroom and could not find the children when she returned.

She said she opened the freezer and found the children inside not breathing. The woman then called 911.

Authorities believe the freezer’s lid closed and a hasp fell shut, trapping the children inside. Authorities do not suspect foul play.