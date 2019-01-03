Savvy Saver: Get cultured in Duncanville, see dinos in Mckinney

The holidays are over and, if you’re anything like us, you’re probably broke or your debit card is still smoldering from all of the use.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get out of the house! Here’s this weeks Savvy Saver to ease the post-holiday bank account blues.

Dinosaurs Live! | Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard National Science Museum in McKinney is back with it’s 13th annual Dinosaurs Live! exhibit. Life-size animatronic dinosaurs can be found along their nature trails. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar!

Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig.

Savvy Savings: Unlike other DFW science museums that can cost $100 or more for a family visit, The Heard is relatively savvy with it’s ticket prices. Non-member adults are only $12, children are $9

Free Saturdays | Nasher Sculpture Center

On the first Saturday of the month, the Nasher opens it’s doors with free admission and gives you a chance to show off to your IG following just how fancy and cultured you are, for free!

Each month features a rotating schedule of things to see and do.

Savvy Savings: Free. All of it.

Museum of International Cultures | Duncanville

Duncanville might not be the first city that comes to mind when you’re wanting to explore other cultures, but it’s home to Museum of International Cultures.

The museum focuses on contemporary peoples and challenges of currently existing communities in remote locations of the world.

Savvy Savings: Visiting a museum in many cities coughdallascough will cost you $30+ a person. The Museum of International Cultures is only $7.50 for adults, $4 for kids 4-18 (under 4 are free).