Savvy Saver: Bring the new year in right (and cheaper)!

We’re on the brink of the holidays, with New Years just days away. This week, we’re taking a look at ways to be savvy and still bring in the New Years properly.

If you missed last week’s Savvy Saver, be sure to check it out for some Christmas specific deals.

Jazzberry Jammin’ New Year’s Eve | Crayola Experience Plano

For kids, families, and manchilds alike Jazzberry Jammin’ New Year’s Eve is the Crayola Experience Plano‘s answer to New Years Eve.

The event is from 12PM – 6PM on Dec. 31 and will feature face painting, balloon twisting, magic shows, special mid-day countdowns & character appearances by Bluetiful!

Savvy Savings: Thanks to an affiliate discount courtesy of PlanoMoms.com, tickets can be had for only $12.99 (usually $21.99). Go here for the special rate. (Pro tip: checkout Plano Moms’ New Year Eve guide for more family friendly suggestions.)

Last Chance Holiday Lights | Vitruvian Lights In Addison

So you goofed around and missed taking in any of the spectacular holiday light displays DFW has to offer.

You’re kids (or pets) will probably need years of therapy.

Good job.

Lucky for you, Vitruvian Lights in Addison (and many others) stay open until the new year arrives. The lights will dazzle from 5PM to 11PM.

Savvy Savings: Free. All of it. The event, the parking, the lights (well, not the therapy).

China Town | Richardson

File this not so much under “New Years Eve celebration”, but rather “Something cool to do while off from work that you might not know existed” or “At least gets you out of the house and maybe experience a bit of a different culture”.

Yes, Dallas…well Richardson, has a China Town. It’s not San Francisco. It’s actually just a shopping center. But still, it’s filled a lot of restaurants, shops, desert places, bakeries, and market.

It’s worth going to just stroll through the center and check out the statues.

Savvy Savings: No specific deal, but there are a number of restaurants that offer amazing cuisine likely cheaper and better than whatever Americanized Asian food you might be used to. Our personal suggestion is Jeng Chi.