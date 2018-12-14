6 Things You Didn’t Know About Your Favorite Christmas Movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's finally December, which means you'll be seeing Christmas stuff in stores, lights on houses, and you'll be hearing holiday music everywhere.

You'll also be seeing Christmas movies all over your TV.

Even though you've probably seen these flicks a million times, People magazine dug up a bunch of fun facts about them you probably didn't know.

Who doesn't love Will Farrell in Elf? Well, he wasn't exactly the first choice to play Buddy. In fact, it was Ace Ventura, himself, Jim Carrey! Additionally, one of the funniest things in the movie is all the sweets Buddy eats. Farrell ate so much sugar while making the movie, he said he actually had trouble sleeping.

In the holiday classic Home Alone, Kevin wouldn't have missed the flight if he hadn't been sleeping in the attic and sharing the bed with Fuller, his cousin who still wets the bed. But did you know that Fuller is actually Macaulay Culkin's real-life little brother, Kiernan? Also in the movie, John Candy, who plays Gus Polinski, the Polka King of the Midwest, shot all of his scenes in one 23-hour-long work day.

Of course we can't talk about classic Christmas movies without mentioning Miracle on 34th Street. Here's an adorable fact: The young star of the film, Natalie Wood, thought Edmund Gwenn, who played Santa, was the real Santa Claus! And even though the movie takes place between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the movie came out in the middle of the summer in July 1947.

These fun facts should help keep all the holiday movies fresh when you see them on your TV for the rest of the month!