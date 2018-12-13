× Savvy Saver: Cheap or free ways to get festive for Christmas (and experience what 9° feels like)

Each week CW33’s Savvy Saver will feature hand-picked deals and discounts from around the DFW community.

Value Days at ICE! Featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer | Gaylord Texan

The Gaylord Texan’s signature (and freezing at 9 degrees!) Christmas attraction is back, and this year it features everyone favorite flying ruminant, Rudolph.

While there are different packages and ways to save and see all of the attractions, one simple savvy way is to buy tickets for value days.

Value Days: Dec. 13 -14, 17-20, and 30 – 31



$13.99 – $22.99



More Info: Gaylord Texan

Peppermint Park | The Hilton Anatole

Keeping with the theme of fancy hotels and Christmas parks, another option is Peppermint Park at The Hilton Anatole.

While park entry varies from $19 – $25, there’s a Fun Pass option for kids 3 -17 which is a $50 value at only $39.95. The fun pass cover park entry and Peppermint Park shows.

Fun Pass $39.95

More Info: www.peppermintpark.info

Just….go to Grapevine | Grapevine TX

While not a single, specific event visitng Grapevine is a must for Holiday festivities in North Texas. Dubbed the “Christmas Capital of Texas”, the city touts 1400 Christmas events in 40 days.

While not all are free or savvy for the saver, it is free to just visit the historic downtown area , wander around and take in the Christmas vibes oozing from every street corner.

FREE (unless you decide otherwise)



More info: Christmas Capital of Texas