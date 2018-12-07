Ways to give back and get involved this holiday season in Dallas / Fort Worth

As the holidays grow near and if you’re looking for ways to be less “Scroogey” and put some good into the world, we’ve put together some ideas of ways to give back this holiday season in Dallas / Fort Worth.

Truth be told, finding worthy causes, organizations, and charities needing help around the holidays isn’t hard. This isn’t meant to rank or be comprehensive – just a place to get started.

Have an idea we should add? Let us know!

1. Hope Supply Co. Toy Drive (gifts for teens needed)

Hope Supply Co. provides necessities including diapers, clothing, school supplies, toys and programs to enhance the lives of homeless and at-risk children across North Texas.

They currently running a to drive until Dec. 14th and specifically need gifts for teens.

For more information, visit here.

2. Donate blankets and warm adult clothing to OurCalling

OurCalling can always use blankets and warm clothing donations, especially with the cold and rainy weather we’ve had in North Texas. Plus, they can always use Volunteers.

Find more information at ourcalling.org

3. Help Youth With Faces plan and build a greenhouse

Youth With Faces help youth in the juvenile justice system break the cycle of incarceration and create positive futures for themselves.

A great way to support them is to donate towards their greenhouse project.

The greenhouse will be used to provide therapeutic horticulture programs that teach teamwork, human nurturing, development, resilience and survival, and are widely recognized for socialization and rehabilitative benefits

4. Donate toys and more to Refugee Services of Texas

RST provides assistance, mentoring, education and much more to refugees in order to help them integrate and thrive in their new communities.

Currently, Refugee Services of Texas is working to raise $20,000 for their ‘Not Just A Toy’ campaign.

According to their website “funds raised through “Not Just a Toy” will give clients in the Rio Grande Valley a chance to achieve self-sufficiency with dignity, after a long and arduous journey of victimization and persecution.”

Find more information at rstx.org

5. Help some non-human animals

There are many, many animal rescues all over North Texas that could always use more resources, fosters, donations, and more.

Dallas Pets Alive, SPCA of Texas, or even Dallas Animal Services are a few places to start.

Just dive in and search for what is close to your heart.

6. Support our CW33 Local Champions

CW33 Local Champions are a select group of organizations we’ve found and partnered with that are doing good in DFW.

A few are already listed here, but take a look at our full roster and get involved!

More information at CW33.com/LocalChampions

7. Donate or volunteer to The Stewpot

The Stewpot offers a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life.

More at thestewpot.org

8. Donate or volunteer to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

Each year, they provides transformative treatment and therapies to tens of thousands of children, regardless of any family’s insurance coverage or ability to pay.

More info at scottishritehospital.org/get-involved

There are literally countless ways to help make the world a bit better place for someone in DFW, this holiday season and beyond.

So take a break from the negativity or cynicism that seems to pour out of our social media feeds and airwaves and breathe some positivity into yourself and the community this holiday season.

You don’t even have to start or stop here – a quick google search will provide many more opportunities in DFW.