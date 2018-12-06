Savvy Saver: Free and not-so-free Christmas movies + a different take on ‘A Christmas Carol’

Each week CW33’s Savvy Saver will feature hand-picked deals and discounts from around the DFW community.

FREE Holiday Movie Nights | Texas Live!

If you haven’t checked out the new(ish) Texas Live! in Arlington, here’s your chance to do so and also get festive for the season.

Texas Live! is hosting a series of free Holiday Movie Nights. You can enjoy food, drinks, and hot cocoa, with each night having a different theme (or bearded guest from the North Pole).

Dec. 12th and 19th at 7PM

Free!

More Info: www.texas-live.com

Holiday Film Series | The Texas Theatre and The Majestic Theater

More of a selective holiday movie buff? The historic Texas Theatre and Majestic Theater are putting on a 5-part holiday movie series. Sure, you could pay the $10 each or get a series pass for $35

$35

More Info: www.thetexastheatre.com

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol | Stage West Theater

Catch an irreverent and funny twist on the iconic Dickens classic at Fort Worth’s Stage West Theater.

Stage West offers various ticket discount programs such as pay what you can, $10 at 10, and disouns for students and military.

12/6 – 12/23

$10 – $35

More info: www.stagewest.org/discount-tickets