Savvy Saver: Get enchanted cheaply at Enchant, broadway for the kids, and more

Each week CW33’s Savvy Saver will feature hand-picked deals and discounts from around the DFW community.

$19 Jolly Deals | Enchant Arlington

It’s been chilly in North Texas, the smell of fireplaces permeates the night air, and the holidays are closing in on us. It’s time to get festive! Enchant, the “world’s largest Christmas light maze” that takes over Globe Life Park this time of year is offering Jolly Deals with tickets starting at $19.

Nov 27 & 28, Dec 4, 5, 11, & 12 (Jolly Deal dates)

From $19+

Buy Tickets: www.enchantchristmas.com

Other savvy savings: