Carry The Load and Dallas Stars honor hometown hero on Veteran’s Day

This past Veterans Day, Carry The Load and the Dallas Stars gave a special tribute and honor to USMC Corporal Joseph Welock during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Welock was named the 2018 Veteran’s Day Hometown Hero.

Coach Joe Welock is a high school football coach, Mesquite native and 5th generation U.S. Marine. Welock has also been involved with Carry The Load for the past six years and participates in the organization’s Dallas Memorial March.

Welock says of his involvement “In doing so, I am able to honor and show respect to the heroes that run towards the sound of chaos on a daily basis, as well as ensure that those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom are not forgotten.”

He’s served in the military, supports other veterans, but also brings his sense of duty to his classroom.

“As an educator, I take pride in incorporating patriotism, and a sense of duty and honor into my leadership and lesson plans to make certain the next generation has a sound foundation and understanding of sacrifice” says Welock. “This is important and something that must be done. For freedom is not free and can easily be taken away.”

And true to form he remains humble, tweeting after the Monday’s Stars game “But I do not see myself as a hero. Rather a common man who tries daily to make himself and this world a little better.”

But I do not see myself as a hero. Rather a common man who tries daily to make himself and this world a little better@CarryTheLoad pic.twitter.com/XfvJqcSNfl — Joseph Welock (@CoachWelock) November 13, 2018

