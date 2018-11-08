Savvy Saver: Veterans Day edition with hockey and vintage airplanes

Each week CW33’s Savvy Saver will feature hand-picked deals and discounts from around the DFW community.
$10 Dallas Stars Tickets | Carry The Load Night
CW33’s Local Champion, Carry The Load, has teamed up with the Dallas Stars for Carry The Load Night. Military, Veterans, First Responders, Families and Friends: Come celebrate our nation’s heroes at the Dallas Stars Game on Veterans Day 2018. Enter the 50/50 raffle to support veterans, first responders, and their families!
Mon, Nov 12, 7:30 PM
From $10+
Buy Tickets: www.dallasstars.com/carrytheload