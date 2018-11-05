Watch Blackish for a chance to win custom sneakers designed by Dominic Ciambrone

Kick It With The Johnson’s for a chance to win custom Blackish sneakers!

We all know Dre loves his sneakers, and now you can get in on the love, too! The show has teamed up with designer Dominic Ciambrone AKA The Shoe Surgeon to design custom Blackish sneakers.

We’re giving away 1-pair of these unique and exclusive sneakers just for watching Blackish!

How to enter

Watch Black-ish weekdays from 6 – 7 PM on CW33 from 11/12 – 11/16. When you see the code word of the day, text it to 30033.

You will also be able to submit the code word here on CW33.com.

Prizes

1-pair of custom Blackish sneakers designed by The Show Surgeon!