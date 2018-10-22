Join us for the Scream Test at Nebraska Furniture Mart for a chance to win prizes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come show off your best ghostly scream at this year’s CW33 Scream Test at Nebraska Furniture Mart!

Bring the kids and join us at Nebraska Furniture Mart on 10/26 for your chance to scream bloody murder and win prizes!

Where:

Nebraska Furniture Mart

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr,

The Colony, TX 75056

When:

Friday 10/26/17

5 - 8 PM

Prizes!

Canon PowerShot SX730 HS

Astro A40 Gaming Headset

Ion Party Rocker

Kids can collect candy throughout the store, participate in crafts and see costume characters! Adults can get in on monster-sized savings!

Winners will be selected by CW33 and notified the week after event.

To read the official rules, go here.