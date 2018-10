Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This could be the trendiest new winter accessory or the weirdest, you decide.

Behold the nose warmer!

A company out of the UK has created the world's first nose warmer to help warm up, as they say "the nippy noses of the nation!"

The warmers come in three fabric types -- British wool, fleece, or faux fur.

You can snag your own for less than nine dollars... And yes, the company does ship internationally.

Here's the question though: would you actually wear it?