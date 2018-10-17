Google Maps leads to divorce: man finds wife cheating using street view

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all used Google Maps at some point in our life, right?

So we should all be familiar with the 'street view' feature that lets you virtually tour a particular area.

Well, believe it or not, that feature has now led to a divorce!

A man in Australia reportedly caught his wife cheating while searching for a vacation spot.

You can see a man lying on a bench with his head on a woman's lap. That woman appears to be stroking the man's hair.

Although their faces are blurred, as is customary with all Google street views, the guy says he instantly recognized the woman's clothes and body shape as his wife's.

The picture was taken back in 2013, but he still chose to confront her.

The wife admitted to cheating, and now, the couple have divorced.