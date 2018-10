Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new app for supporters of President Trump aims to "make America date again."

"Donald Daters" launched Monday. It's mission is to help supporters of President Trump meet and mingle on a platform free of any backlash.

"Donald Daters" gives users a new set of matches each day based on their various preferences, and users can chat for free when there's a mutual match.

But here's the bad news, it only took security researchers five minutes to obtain users' pictures and private messages.