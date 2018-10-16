Jada Pinkett Smith ‘cried for 45 days straight’: Will gets candid on marriage in promo for Facebook Watch show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will Smith is getting candid about the lowest point in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, all while the couple's 17-year-old daughter listens in.

That's the latest promo for Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

Will Smith will join the show next week, sitting down with Jada, their daughter Willow, and Smith's Mother In Law.

The clip doesn't reveal the source of Jada's sorrow during that particular low point, but she hasn't shied away from tough topics before.

On previous episodes of the show, Jada has opened up about her past sex addiction, as well as her struggle with alcohol addiction.