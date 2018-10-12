People are saying ‘nah’ to sugar, causing decline in global demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a global crisis this morning - the world has too much sugar.

Experts expect a 4-to-5 million ton surplus in sugar this year as more and more health-conscious people start cutting back on the sweet stuff.

Because of this, both Brazil and the European Union cut production this season, Which is expected to create a global shortfall next year.

Demand for sugar was historically growing at about 2% per year, but it's slowed to about 1-1.5%.

Experts say that decline won't stop.

Food and drink manufacturers will likely continue to reduce sugar content in their products.