Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, challenges Donald Trump Jr. to MMA fight

Michael Avenatti and Donald Trump Jr. have been taking shots at each other online, but Avenatti wants to takes think to another level.

NBC news reporter Dylan Byers tweeted that he was having lunch with Avenatti, and the lawyer wants to take things to the octagon - a mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr. for charity.

Avenatti said his portion of the proceeds would go to Puerto Rico rebuilding efforts and RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

This all came about after Trump Jr. joked about the soon-to-be-released Anthony Weiner and Avenatti running together in 2020.

The Trumps have not responded to the challenge as of this posting.