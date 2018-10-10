Khanh Nguyen, Dallas-based fashion designer, takes you inside designer fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to fashion, designer pieces are highly coveted and sought after, but what makes a designer piece so special?

Fashion stylist Alex Cohen met up with the artist behind Nha Khanh to find out.

“We really think that it is important to focus not only on the way that you dress, but how you present yourself to the world, but understanding why you are wearing a certain piece” says Khanh Nguyen, the designer behind Nha Khanh.

Nha, a Vietnamese word that implies light and elegance and Khanh, a masculine word meaning victory and celebration – attributes that shine through in every piece Nguyen creates.

She says “We put a lot of time and effort into designing a piece for a client. If you think about it one piece requires at least five people to work on a certain piece or design. From the vision I bring to paper to our seamstress and our pattern maker”

And each piece is influenced by a story.

“We make sure that the design for our client's has to have a very special touch and care. Well thought out. Where are they going? Where are they wearing that to? And how does it represent who they are and highlight them?”

From wedding gowns, to evening wear and even separates, Nha Khanh offers something for everyone.

Nguyen says “We design five collections a year. On top of that we also do custom altier collections and we also do custom work too.”

And her fall collection, like each collection she designs is inspired by a real life story or influence.

“This collection was actually inspired by ballet. The love of ballet that my daughter has. When I think of it I think of the holiday and I think of fall where I would take her to the ballet” says Nguyen.

And Nguyen realizes that women are busy and she takes into account that versatile pieces are sometimes key.

“I like to go from work to a night out or an event. Dressy enough, but still chic enough that you can wear it to work and then head to a girls night out or a date night.”

To learn more and see more looks visit NhaKhanh.com.