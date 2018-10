Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're getting our first look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

The CW released this image of Rose, all suited up and sporting a full head of fiery red hair.

The Orange Is The New Black alum plays the first lead lesbian TV superhero in the upcoming "Arrowverse" crossover.

Rose quit social media after the announcement of her casting sparked backlash online.

She urged women and the LGBTQ community to support each other more.

The annual Arrowverse crossover kicks off on December 9th.