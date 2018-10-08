Lyft and Uber offering free and discounted rides to the polls on election day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uber and Lyft are offering a unique service this election day.

The ride share apps have announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on November 6th.

Lyft is working with vote.org and Turbo Vote to provide users with discounted rides. While Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide similar options for riders.

Uber will also offer a "get to the polls button" to help voters quickly find their polling place.

Midterm elections often have notoriously low turnout. Only about 40% of eligible Americans vote in mid-terms compared to 60% in presidential years.

Lyft pointed out an estimated 15 million people were registered but didn't vote in 2016 because of transportation issues.