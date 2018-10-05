‘Siri, I’m getting pulled over’ iOS shortcut tells Siri to discreetly record interactions with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Siri has learned a new skill.

Your iPhone's personal assistant can now discreetly record audio and video when you get pulled over.

It's part of a new feature within iOS 12 called "shortcuts." A user created an add-on called "police."

Once it's downloaded, all you have to do is tell Siri that you're getting pulled over.

It will pause any music that's playing, lower your screen's brightness, put your phone in "do not disturb" mode and start recording.

Then, a text is sent to an emergency contact telling them what's happening.

The creator of the add-on says he came up with the idea to quote "keep everyone safe and honest."