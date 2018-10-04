Houston police officer caught taking photos of women’s rear at Drake concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Houston police officer may have some answering to do after video circulating social media appears to show him taking a picture of a female's behind and sending that photo to friends.

The videos of the incident, which happened at a Drake concert, were posted to Twitter.

You can see the officer has a sleeve insignia that indicates he's a Sergeant with Houston PD.

You can also see the officer's phone screen, where he appears to send the photo to someone or several others in a text.

The Twitter user who posted the videos did say she ran into the female in the bathroom and said she does not feel violated.

But Houston police aren't happy.

They posted some tweets yesterday evening saying "we are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening. Although HPD has not received a formal complaint, we have launched an internal investigation."

Another tweet says "the actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel. Upon completion of the investigation, the department will take any and all corrective action."

