Does winter get you down? Here are budget friendly winter travel ideas to beat the blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter will be here before we know it and if the winter blues typically get you down, why not plan a budget friendly winter getaway!

For the adventurous book a ticket to Idaho! Town's like Idaho's Sun Valley are a great place to hit the slopes without breaking the bank.

Here you can avoid the crowds and the high price tag that come with ski destinations like Colorado and Utah. And true to it's name Sun Valley experiences year-round sunshine so you can ski and snowboard without the harsh conditions.

Now we know strenuous outdoor activity with the snow a flyin' isn't for everyone.

If you looking for a city escape you're in luck. Chicago is the top wallet friendly North American winter destination for flights according to Kayak.

Median airfare is well under $300 round-trip and according to Smarter Travel, you should be able to snag a 4-star hotel for under $150 bucks a night all season long.

The activities are endless in Chicago and for the foodies check out restaurant week at the end of January.

Looking for something quieter? Try Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Visit the great Smoky Mountains National Park without the crowds, for a snowfall hike, look at wildlife or even check out the frozen waterfalls.

Within driving distance of Atlanta and Nashville, you're still close to major airports, but away from the hustle and bustle

Okay, so maybe you just are not a cold weather person. We get it. For a warm weather escape consider booking a trip to Hawaii.

January and February are whale watching season plus February is the cheapest travel month from the continental U.S. to the islands according to Smarter travel.

Maybe you are really looking for an adventure and think a stamp in your passport will do the trick?!

Ever thought of visiting Cambodia? You're about to.

The weather in the Southeast Asian nation is best in December and January. Winter airfares are as low as $600 round-trip from New York and Los Angeles.

And thanks to the conversion rate hotels will cost you on average $40 per night.