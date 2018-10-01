From holiday parties to the red carpet, here are 3 dress options to get you through the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's talk dress up. Gala season and holiday parties are getting ready to get ramped up and you'll need something to wear!

Long, short and trendy. The gala and holiday invites are already starting to roll in, but what do you wear?

Fashion stylist Alexandria Cohen took us on a shopping trip and picked three outfits for every occasion.

Velvet Dress

Today we have this velvet dress. Velvet is so in right now. Add a fun earring, one of a kind clutch and this velvet number brings it in a little at the waist so you will never have to worry and you can have as many cocktails as you want.

Back Dress

Next we have the little black dress. I mean how many cocktail parties do you have? This dress will take you from a cocktail hour to a dinner party and even a red carpet. Pair it with a standout shoe, bold necklack, bold shoe and you will be ready for any event.

Sheer Dress

We all have those gala's, those red carpet and this dress gives you a little bit of sheerness and a little bit of lace. It adds some sexiness to it, but also a little bit of coverage so you don't feel too bare. This dress is going to be perfect for any event from 7pm on. It also has a nice little shake to it when you walk so you'll definitley get some effect.”

Three fun looks! For more information on fun holiday looks you can keep up with Alex at styledbycohen.com.