COLORADO -- Four teens smashed a van into the front of a marijuana dispensary, before stealing pre-rolled joints from the display case.

One problem for the teens, the store uses oregano instead of real pot for display.

The owner says the most valuable thing the teens got away with was a few t-shirts.

Police say this is still an open and active investigations, so they can't tell us if anyone has been arrested.

Maybe they can bake something instead of getting baked themselves.