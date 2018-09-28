Ohio State receives backlash over ‘silence’ poster in wake of domestic violence allegations against a former coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO -- A furry of criticism and national attention is back on OSU and their football program due to a social media post featuring the word "silence."

The backstory is this. The Buckeyes are heading to Penn State, a game where the Nittany Lions traditionally wear all white uniforms.

So the Buckeyes captioned their tweet of this poster "silence the white noise." Of course the poster bolds the word "silence".

And that's the part that struck a cord with most people.

Like sexual assault survivor Brenda Tracy who tweeted "even if this is about a game, in light of the domestic violence & sexual assault scandals at Ohio State, this is inappropriate. Messaging matters."

Tracy is referencing the abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith on his ex-wife Courtney.

The original tweets were deleted by Ohio State's account.

It was replace by this apology "As we have done in the past and in preparation for Saturday's game, we issued a message to our fans via the football social media outlets. The message has been interpreted in ways we absolutely did not intend, and we have removed it from our channels."