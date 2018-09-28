Gay penguin couple ‘kidnap’ a neglected baby chick, according to Denmark zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENMARK -- Two gay penguins wanted a family so badly, they actually kidnapped a chick.

Yes, you read that right.

A zoo in Denmark says the gay penguins thought the chick's parents were being neglectful, so when they went out for a swim, the penguins swooped in.

Zookeepers admit the chick's dad was pretty careless and left it alone.

But the parents wanted their baby back a day later...So keepers intervened.

There is a happy ending for the gay penguins, however.

They've been given an egg that couldn't be cared for, so they can raise the soon to hatch chick themselves.