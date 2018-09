Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Morning Dose was joined by Molly Mckinnon this Thursday.

She's a North Texas teen who has danced her way to a brand new TV series.

Starting Oct. 5th she'll be featured on the Netflix show Dancing Queen, that stars famed drag queen Alyssa Edwards and it looks like we can expect a whole lotta drama!

