Bike DFW and the Dallas Wings want you to experience Dallas on two wheels this fall

As Fall approaches you may be getting ready to put your bicycles away, but one Dallas organization says not so fast.

“It's a perfect time to ride a bike. We've all made it through the summer and we're ready to get out and enjoy the cooler weather” says Heather McNair of Bike DFW.

Bike DFW is Dallas non-profit dedicated to promoting cycling in North Texas.

McNair says “We do adult learn to ride classes, we do bike rodeo's with kids, we get people up on bikes, but we also educate them on safety and what the rules of the road are.”

A great form of exercise, she says cycling is perfect for nearly everyone.

“It doable by most people. Even people with disabilities. There are different kinds of bikes you can get that can make that possible. It's every age. It's low impact. So it's a great cardiac and lung building opportunity.”

The WNBA's Dallas Wings are even getting in on the action and partnering up for Bike DFW's November 3rd Dallas bike ride.

“We thought this would be a great way to partner up and see the city of Dallas, promote health and wellness and really see a side of Dallas they might not get to see driving on the streets” says Dallas Wings' Mackenzie Friedman.

Dallas Bike Ride is a twenty mile ride on car-free, safe streets with killer views of the city.

Friedman says “It's all about fun, it so people can relax and get outside and have some fun. Age doesn't matter, gender doesn't matter, ability doesn't matter, you could have never ridden a bike before. Come on out and we'll help you out.”

If you can't make Dallas Bike Ride on November 3rd or maybe you don't live in the Dallas area, Bike DFW has all kinds of fun cycling events. Learn more at bikedfw.org.