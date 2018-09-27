11-year-old with cerebral palsy and an ‘electric spirit’ gets surprised with a trip to Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans of the show know that we partner with Kidd's Kids, that amazing organization that gives kids with life altering conditions and their families a worry-free trip to Disney.

Well, I recently got to reveal to one of those kids that he and his family have been chosen to go later this year.

11-year-old Jeremiah Ortega was born with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus.

The only child of Yajaira and Isaiah Ortega, Jeremiah is unable to walk and uses both a manual and power wheelchair for mobility.

"His spirit is just electric" says his pediatric physical therapist. "When I first met Jeremiah, he had never stood on his legs before."

She's the one who wrote a letter to Kidd's Kids recommending the family for a trip to Disney.

"I haven't been able to afford to take him anywhere, so he just really goes to just parks and Chuck E. Cheese and things like that." says mom Yajaira.

But this fall, Jeremiah and his family will be receiving an all-expense paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Yajaira says "I was like, is this really happening? I was just surprised that I kept looking at it and reading it. Did we really just get this? It's really amazing for it to even be able to happen for so many families, not just me."

