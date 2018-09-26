Police looking for suspects in shooting at Dallas Denny’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The hunt is on this morning for three men involved in a shooting at a Denny's in far East Dallas.

This is the scene this morning outside the Denny's at I-30 and north Jim Miller Road.

Police say this all started when six people got into an argument inside the restaurant just before 2:30 this morning.

The fight spilled out into the parking lot and that's when witnesses say two people pulled guns and fired several shots, injuring three people.

Two of those people were taken to the hospital. They're expected to survive.

Police are looking for a third victim who rode away on a bike.

Dallas police this morning are also searching for the two gunmen. No description of those men have been given.