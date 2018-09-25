Veterinarian turned children’s author teaches kids how to care for and even diagnose their beloved animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all love our animals, but we also know animals are a big responsibility.

For one Oklahoma veterinarian becoming a children's author was never on her list of to do's, but when she discovered a need for a good children's book that educates kiddos about their beloved animals and how to care for them, she decided to write her own.

“Look Trooper! Rosie's ears are up and she's running around. Yay, yay, yay!” says Dr. Rebekah Hartfield.

Hartfield, better known as Dr. H to her littlest clientele, is a veterinarian by trade, but along her journey she added children's author to her resume.

She says “My fourth year of vet school a friend of mine had called me up and said my daughter wants to go to vet school, what is a good book she could read and kind of get her started in that direction and I couldn't really find anything that I loved.”

So Dr. H turned her love for animals into a series of educational children's books.

“In the middle of kind of all the books there is the prescription cards and these have some of the bigger words. Tetanus, inflammation so those are really big words and I like to explain those because those are big things for kids that have horses.”

Her first two books of the six book series, feature her real life farm animals, Rosie the pig:

“My pig Rosie was sick. So I went through how to diagnose and treat and everything along with that and so that's where the story came from.”

And Pistol the horse:

“We take them through how to find that Pistol is lame, he's hurt, he's lame, he's limping, what do we do. So they take him to Dr. H and we do a full exam and teach them about what medicine Pistol needs and how to wrap it and take care of that leg.”

Each book an educational journey, loved by adults and kids alike.

Dr. H says “I think the parents and teachers especially just love the education part of it. And the kids just think it is so cool because here is Rosie the Pig and Pistol the horse and I bring the characters with me so they get to touch, feel and learn that way as well.”

And Dr. H, Rosie and Pistol are enjoying their new found fame. She says “It's a really awesome experience having kids come up and little girls will come into my clinic and be like oh my gosh, Dr. H. And I'm like, that's so cool.”

Pistol the horse and Rosie the pig are part of a six book series, Doctor H is already working on the third book.

To get her first two books and learn more visit doctorhartfield.com.