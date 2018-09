Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE -- 26-year-old Warren Cooney is behind bars facing capital murder charges.

Police say he killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. This happened Thursday in mesquite.

The autopsy showed that the child had several internal injuries.

Cooney was babysitting the child at the time of the incident.

He was arrested Friday. and is currently in the Dallas County jail held on a half a million dollar bond.