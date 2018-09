Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas police are looking for this man.

They say he followed a woman into her apartment and then stabbed her to death.

This happened Friday night at an apartment complex off Churchill way.

When police got to the apartment they say they found two women -- both with stab wounds.

One woman, identified as Lin Wang, died at the scene.

The other victim was taken to the hospital.

IF you recognize him contact Dallas police.