Arlington private school suspends administrator after he sent explicit message to Stormy Daniel’s attorney

ARLINGTON -- An administrator at a private school in Arlington has been suspended for a nasty, explicit Twitter message he sent to Stormy Daniel's attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti tweeting this screenshot of that message, writing "Oakridge must be so proud to have this man teaching their sons and daughters."

We will not repeat the words on that message.

Officials at the Oakridge School in Arlington say Butch Groves has been suspended indefinitely. He was listed as Oakridge's head of upper school.

Butch did admit to sending that direct message.

School officials say Groves regrets his comments and the negative attention brought to the school.